Skara returning to Clemson

The Clemson Insider has confirmed through sources that David Skara is returning to Clemson for his final year of eligibility. The school will make it official at a later time.

TCI reported on Saturday Skara was contemplating a return to school and a scholarship was available for him to do so. Skara announced on April 11 his plans to leave Clemson and turn professional so he could be close to his home in Croatia.

When he left the program, Skara did not sign with an agent, so he is eligible to return to the team. He graduated from Clemson in May, and will enroll in school as a graduate student.

As for why Skara changed his mind, we were told he realized he could have a big role on the team this year and by coming back for his final season he can put himself in a lot better situation for professional basketball.

Last season, Skara played a big role in why the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament.

“He had a big impact on this program in his time in Clemson and played a crucial role in this team advancing to the Sweet 16,” Brownell said back in April.

Skara appeared in 26 games this past year, including seven starts for Brownell’s squad. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor in nearly 20 minutes of action per game.

He scored a season-high 11 points in a blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 22. While being a threat offensively, Skara prided himself on the defensive side of the ball – constantly guarding some of the best players in the league and country.

