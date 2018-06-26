What’s next to complete Skara’s return to Clemson?

Nothing to do with the NCAA, has to reapply for his travel visa

As The Clemson Insider reported Monday night, forward David Skara has told the Clemson coaches he is returning to the basketball program for his final season. He and the team are now just waiting on the official paperwork to be completed.

What is the official paperwork they have to wait on? First off, TCI has been told by multiple sources it has nothing to do with the NCAA. As far as the NCAA is concerned, Skara is eligible to play.

Skara, who graduated from Clemson in May, first has to get enrolled into school. TCI was told by one source Clemson is trying to enroll Skara as either an undergraduate to earn a second undergrad degree or as a graduate student.

TCI was told this should not be an issue either way, and Skara could be enrolled in school fairly quickly.

Once Skara is enrolled in school, he then has to reapply for his travel visa. When he graduated from Clemson in May and returned to his native country of Croatia, his visa automatically expired.

Once he has the necessary paperwork to prove he is enrolled in school in the United States, he has to request a meeting with the Croatian Embassy to be approved for a return to America. TCI was told this process can take anywhere from a week to a month to complete.

Skara announced on April 11 his plans to leave Clemson and turn professional close to his home in Croatia.

Last season, Skara played a big role in why the Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Skara appeared in 26 games this past year, including seven starts for Brad Brownell’s squad. He averaged 3.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 42.3 percent from the floor in nearly 20 minutes of action per game.

He scored a season-high 11 points in a blowout win over Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 22. While being a threat offensively, Skara prided himself on the defensive side of the ball – constantly guarding some of the best players in the league and country.

 

