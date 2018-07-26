Clemson lands major commitment from top-100 LB

Clemson has landed a major verbal commitment from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen, a top-100 national prospect in the class of 2020.

Allen (6-2, 220) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Thursday night after spending the day at Clemson with his mother, sister, brother, nephew and girlfriend.

He chose Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

“Some people may think I’m too young, some people may think it’s not the right choice….,” Allen wrote in a post on Twitter. “From the first time I came on to this campus I felt something special.. A sense of FAMILY. A sense of BROTHERHOOD! I felt the best sense of them all and that’s A HOME AWAY FROM HOME! I know I can’t please everyone but I’m okay with that because the LORD will always love me.

“With That being said I would like to officially announce my COMMITMENT TO CLEMSON UNIVERSITY 1000% #ALLIN”

While Allen had been to Clemson several times prior to today, the visit marked the first for his family. Allen was on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp last month as well as last summer, and also visited for the Auburn game in September.

Allen told The Clemson Insider earlier this week that Clemson stood “high” with him heading into today’s visit. After receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson in March, Allen told us that it shook things up in his recruitment.

“I love Clemson a lot,” he said. “Having this offer definitely changed a lot.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and area recruiter Todd Bates co-headed Allen’s recruitment and have built a strong relationship with him.

“We’re very tight,” Allen said. “I think very highly of them as coaches and as husbands. It says a lot about how they carry and handle themselves. Nothing but respect.”

Allen is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 inside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2020 class. As a sophomore last season, he helped lead Peach County to the Class 3A state title game while logging 104 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, a fumble recovery and an interception.

He becomes the second commitment in Clemson’s 2020 class, joining Hartsville (S.C.) five-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, who committed in early June.

