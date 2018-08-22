It's finally official, Skara to return to Clemson

Clemson forward David Skara has announced his decision to return to school and play his senior season for the Tigers. The seniors return was officially announced Wednesday by head coach Brad Brownell.

The Clemson Insider reported on Aug. 8 Skara was going to return in time for classes after learning he was able to receive his travel visa from his home country.

Last season, Skara played in 26 games and made seven starts as a key member of a team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Skara averaged 19.3 minutes per contest, including 3.3 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Known for his defensive prowess, Skara proved to be a threat on the offensive end, including being a threat on the offensive glass with 24 of his 74 rebounds.

Clemson has known since late June that Skara wanted to return to school when he called the coaching staff and asked if they still had a spot on the roster for him.