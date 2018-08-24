Clemson offer gives Georgia OL a lot to think about

Last week, Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive tackle John Williams told The Clemson Insider that a scholarship offer from Clemson would “shake up” his recruitment.

On Sunday, Williams received the huge offer from the Tigers.

“Getting an offer from Clemson most definitely has given me a ton more to process and think about,” Williams told TCI after receiving the offer. “Since my first visit in eighth grade, I have always really liked the school as do my parents. At every school visit I go on I always ask myself, if I was not playing football, could I see myself as just a student here? Clemson checks those boxes along with several others in my top list.”

Williams (6-5, 270) admitted he was surprised when Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell informed him of the offer.

“To be honest, I was a little bit shocked when I called Coach Caldwell to check in and he let me know about the offer,” Williams said. “Throughout our calls, he had said to me several times that his goal was to make me a Tiger and seemed excited about me, but I just figured this would be just another check-in call. After I hung up with him, I called Coach (Brandon) Streeter and we talked about the school and the program.”

A junior in high school, Williams holds a double-digit offer list. In the spring, he received offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wisconsin among others.

Williams said he still has a ways to go before he makes his college decision.

“Right now, I am thinking that I would like to be committed by February or March of 2019 so I can just enjoy my senior year.”

Williams is planning to visit Clemson for at least one game this season. He is also looking to visit schools such as Tennessee, Ole Miss, UNC, NC State, Memphis and possibly Wake Forest in the fall as he continues to go through the recruiting process.

“The Clemson offer has not changed my plans on school visits this fall for games since I already had Clemson on the list,” he said. “I am still learning about the different programs so I will most definitely do my due dilligence this fall to learn as much as I can on the schools that I can visit before I commit.”

Williams most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He also attended the Tigers’ junior day back in March.