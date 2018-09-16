4-star LB recaps ‘top-notch’ Clemson visit

Highly regarded class of 2020 prospect Ethan West visited Clemson on Saturday to attend the Tigers’ game vs. Georgia Southern.

The four-star linebacker from Cosby High School in Midlothian, Va., did not leave campus disappointed with his experience.

“I loved the visit,” West told The Clemson Insider. “It was top-notch.”

West was also on campus for a day during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, but Saturday’s win over Georgia Southern marked his first game visit to Death Valley.

Clemson drew an announced attendance of 79,844 fans for the game, which was rescheduled from 3:30 p.m. to noon in response to the potential effects of Hurricane Florence.

“I would say the atmosphere,” West cited as the highlight of the visit. “The fact there was a hurricane coming and yet the seats were still almost filled was pretty cool to see.”

Clemson’s coaching staff has been in contact with and expressed high interest in West, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 inside linebacker in the country for the 2020 class.

The 6-4, 225-pound recruit received plenty of individual attention from members of the staff while on campus.

“We just got to spend time and get a better relationship as much as we could even though they were very busy,” West said. “I love them. They are awesome coaches but even better people and that’s special.”

West has collected more than two dozen scholarship offers, including offers from Virginia Tech, Michigan, LSU, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Boston College, Duke and others. He told TCI recently that if Clemson were to enter the mix with an offer, it would “greatly” impact his recruitment.

Clemson only strengthened its appeal with West during Saturday’s visit.

“It was everything I expected it would be,” West said. “I would say what stands out are the people at Clemson because everyone has nice things but people are what matter, and they have very great people.”

West says he has not yet narrowed down his list of offers. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in Virginia and No. 241 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals.