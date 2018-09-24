Tour of Champions: Coach says ‘sky’s the limit’ for Spector, Allen

Clemson commitments Davis Allen and Brannon Spector helped lead Calhoun (Ga.) High School to a blowout victory at Ringgold (Ga.) High School on Friday night, which improved the Yellow Jackets’ season record to 5-0.

The rout of Ringgold was a welcome sight for Calhoun head coach Hal Lamb, who saw his team start off slowly the week before and have to overcome a 10-point first-half deficit in a win at North Murray (Chatsworth, Ga.).

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions visited Ringgold High School on Friday to see Spector and Allen, and caught up with Lamb afterward.

“I thought we played very well tonight,” Lamb said. “We were up 42-0 at halftime. I thought we were clicking on both sides of the ball, and I thought we played well. Real pleased with the way we responded after not playing so well the first half last week.”

Spector (6-1, 185) kick-started Calhoun’s offense, recording three receptions on its opening possession of the game including a 25-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that put the Yellow Jackets up 7-0 less than four minutes into the contest.

“Brannon’s special,” Lamb said. “We play him all over the field. He’s one of those kids that we’ve got to have on the field. He’s a great free safety, he’s a great wideout. He’s a special player.”

Like Spector, Allen (6-5, 220) makes a big impact for Calhoun on both sides of the ball.

“Davis is so physical,” Lamb said. “There’s not many 6-5, 6-6 MIKE linebackers in the state. We get him some reps at tight end, too, and we’ve got to get him the ball a little more. But he’s got a huge upside. He’s going to be a special player as well.”

Spector committed to Clemson last October, and Allen pledged to the Tigers this past June.

Lamb had praise for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and believes the future is very bright for his two future Tigers at the next level.

“I think the world of Coach Swinney and all those guys,” Lamb said. “I think it’s an unbelievable place. To me, they can’t go to a better place.

“The sky’s the limit for them two. They’re such quality kids, high-character kids, which is what Coach Swinney recruits, and those guys are no different. They’ll be players for them.”

Spector and Allen helped Calhoun win the Class 3A state championship last season, the school’s third state title since 2011.