The latest on 5-star Quavaris Crouch

One of the most heavily recruited prospects in the country, five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch will be glad when he wraps up his recruiting process in the not-distant future.

The Clemson Insider made a Blue Chip Road Trip visit to see Crouch at his high school this past Friday and get the latest on his recruitment.

“I’m about ready to get it over with, honestly,” Crouch told TCI. “I’m ready to take on the next chapter of my life that God blesses me with and seeing where it takes me and get to grinding and getting to my future.”

The good news for Crouch is that the end of his recruitment is approaching. The Charlotte (N.C.) Harding University High School standout plans to render his college decision before he signs in December and enrolls in January.

“It’s getting closer and closer, honestly, because I’m a mid-year (enrollee),” Crouch said of his commitment timeline. “So, sometime probably in the middle of November, probably after Thanksgiving going into December.”

Crouch (6-3, 240), the nation’s No. 9 overall prospect regardless of position per Rivals, has over 20 scholarship offers to choose from.

Before he picks a school, Crouch intends to take his official visits. He is slated to officially visit Clemson for its game against Duke on Nov. 17 and says four other schools are in line to get official visits as well.

“I set an official visit with Michigan, so I’ll probably go to the Penn State game,” he said. “I have Michigan, Clemson, Florida State, Southern California and Alabama.

“Right now I’ve got my Florida State official visit for when they play Florida, but I might bring it up a little bit and go whenever (FSU quarterback commit) Sam Howell goes because that’s my boy, and I might just go with him. But it’s one of the two.”

Not only does it remain to be seen where Crouch chooses to play his college football, but there is also the question of which position he will play at the next level. He could be a linebacker or a running back, the positions he has played in high school, while some believe he could develop into a defensive end.

Crouch said his suitors, including Clemson, are simply recruiting him as an athlete.

“I’m recruited as an athlete,” he said. “I’m the No. 1, No. 2 athlete in the nation, and I play football and I enjoy doing it.”

Crouch says he does not really have a position of preference – he just wants to play where he thinks he can be most successful for the long haul.

“Not really. I mean I love running the football,” he said. “I’ve been playing running back my whole life, and I always played a little bit of linebacker. Never full time like that. But I think it will just come down to seeing what you want to do for longevity and make that decision between myself and do it.”

As he enters the stretch run of his recruitment, Crouch is leaning on his faith to help him make the right college decision.

“My most important factor is if God leads me there,” he said. “If God leads me there, I know it’s for me. So, I pray on it a lot, ask for guidance and ask to have the gift of discernment to see things. So, that’s my plan — let God guide me, and he’ll take me to where I need to be.”

The program that lands Crouch will not only be getting a great athlete but a great person as well.

“They’re getting more than a football player,” he said. “Football is just what I do, and that’s not who I am. I’m a Godly man and I try to do everything right for the most part in my life. I love to work hard and I’m not scared of adversity.”

Crouch is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in his team’s first game of the season and has not played much this year as a result. He had hip surgery earlier this year but says that hasn’t been an issue.

“I feel like my health is going pretty good,” he said. “For the most part my hip feels great. I’ve just had like a little tweaked ankle since the first game, a high-ankle sprain. Those things linger a lot, so just trying to see what happens from that.”

Crouch is ranked by Rivals as the No. 2 athlete nationally and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2019 class, while 247Sports tabs him as the No. 2 athlete and No. 52 overall prospect in the country.

