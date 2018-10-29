Recruits react to Clemson’s romp over FSU (Part 2)

Second-ranked Clemson traveled to Tallahassee, Fla., and thrashed Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium by a score of 59-10.

The 49-point victory by Clemson was the largest home defeat suffered by Florida State and matched Florida State’s largest margin of defeat at any location in school history. The Tigers’ 59 points were the most ever scored by any opponent at Florida State.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to some of Clemson’s commitments and a number of other recruits for their reaction to the Tigers’ rout over the Seminoles:

Clemson commit Keith Maguire, 2019 LB, Malvern (Pa.) Prep: “It was an awesome win. I knew they had it in them, and it was good to see them execute on all sides of the ball.”

Clemson commit Frank Ladson, 2019 WR, Miami (Fla.) South Dade: “They dominated once the offense got going. There was no stopping them.”

Clemson commit Ray Thornton, 2019 S, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “I just wanted to say that it was a great team win. That’s how you go out there and dominate. They knew they were the better team. They could have easily let up but they finished.”

Clemson commit Davis Allen, 2019 TE, Calhoun (Ga.): “I thought the defense played really good the whole game. The offense keeps getting better every week in my opinion. I wasn’t surprised that it was a blowout.”

D.J. Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco: “Shoot they blew them out. They had no chance.”

Cooper Dawson, 2019 OL/DL, Hanahan (S.C.): “Too easy. Ready to watch some real games.”

Jordon Simmons, 2020 RB, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern: “I was surprised they won by so much.”

Brady Ward, 2020 OL, Mobile (Ala.) St. Paul’s Episcopal: “Basically, the game showed just how dominant Clemson has become on a national level and how far it has separated itself from the ACC Conference teams. It’s clear they are a Top 4 Playoff team. Outside of Syracuse, they have beaten every team by a minimum of four TDs. It’s not even close. They are just playing with people, you have WRs playing punter and QB. You have DL playing TB and scoring TDs. Coach Caldwell has got to do a better job with that though. DL get recognized for sacks and get credit for tackles behind the line. O-line gets nothing and Coach Caldwell has got to lobby for Mitch Hyatt to get that TB play and rushing TD instead of Wilkins. Offensive linemen are just as good of athletes as defensive tackles. Maybe Coach Swinney can find a tackle eligible or something. Give the big fellas on the O-line some TDs. But seriously, they are in sync and rolling towards the playoffs. All Saturday did was just reinforce what everyone already knows.”

