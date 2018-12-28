Recruits predict Clemson-Notre Dame outcome (Part 2)

The College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl between second-seeded Clemson and No. 3 seed Notre Dame kicks off in just one day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ahead of the huge matchup, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson recruits for their predictions for the outcome of the Cotton Bowl. Check out what they had to say!

Clemson signee Joseph Ngata, 2019 4-star WR, Folsom (Calif.): “Clemson 35-14”

Clemson signee Lannden Zanders, 2019 DB, Shelby (N.C.) Crest: “31-24 Clemson”

Clemson commit Sergio Allen, 2020 4-star LB, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County: “Clemson is gonna win. It will be a good game but Clemson will pull through big.”

Clemson commit Walker Parks, 2020 4-star OL, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass: “I think Clemson will be on fire due to the suspension of the three players and come out strong. 35 to 17 is my prediction. Obviously Clemson wins.”

Ze’Vian Capers, 2020 WR, Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark: “35-14 Clemson wins”

Rahjai Harris, 2020 RB, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes: “I think it’s going to be a close game. I believe they won’t be able to stop Clemson’s offense, so honestly I think Clemson will pull it off.”

Jalin Hyatt, 2020 WR, Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork: “Uhh I see Clemson winning! I believe they are more physical and explosive!”

Keshawn Lawrence, 2020 4-star DB, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth: “Clemson will win haha”

Sav’ell Smalls, 2020 5-star DE/LB, Seattle (Wash.) Garfield: “Clemson 38-17”

E.J. Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City (Ala.) Central: “42-28 (Clemson)”

