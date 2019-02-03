Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson’s staff extended a handful of new scholarship offers this past week, the final week of the NCAA contact period.

In all, six recruits in the class of 2020 reported offers from the Tigers, including a pair of five-star prospects and two four-star prospects.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

MarShawn Lloyd, 2020 RB, Hyattsville, Md. (DeMatha Catholic)

Height, Weight: 5-10, 210

Star Rating: 5-star

Clemson offered: Monday, Jan. 28

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech

A couple of days after offering Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman last weekend, the Tigers extended another offer to a five-star in Lloyd, a consensus top-50 overall prospect in the 2020 class. Lloyd, who has close to two dozen offers, is taking visits to various schools as he begins the process of narrowing things down. He has been to Penn State a couple of times and went to South Carolina this weekend after visiting Georgia and Clemson last weekend. Alabama, Auburn and Stanford are just a few of the other schools in the mix at this early juncture of Lloyd’s recruitment. Look for Clemson to try to get him back on campus this spring or summer.

Chris Braswell, 2020 DE, Baltimore, Md. (St. Frances Academy) – Alabama commit

Height, Weight: 6-3, 210

Star Rating: 5-star

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Jan. 29

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Duke, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Like Lloyd, Braswell is unanimously ranked by the major services as a top-50 prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position. He checks in as the No. 3 defensive end and No. 10 overall prospect according to ESPN. Braswell has been verbally committed to Alabama since November and maintains he is still solid with the Crimson Tide despite the departure of his primary recruiter, Mike Locksley, who was hired as Maryland’s head coach in December. Braswell has several former teammates from St. Frances Academy who play for the Tide.

Jimmy Christ, 2020 OT, Sterling, Va. (Dominion)

Height, Weight: 6-7, 280

Star Rating: 3-star

Clemson offered: Thursday, Jan. 31

Other Power Five offers: Boston College, Duke, Florida, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest

Clemson’s offer marked the 30th total for Christ, who told TCI that he was “really excited” to get the offer and wants to visit campus again soon. He has been to Clemson on a few occasions in the past and mentioned the possibility of returning to watch a spring practice. Christ has a relationship with Clemson linebacker Chad Smith, who played at Dominion High with Christ’s brother. Christ has been on Clemson’s radar for quite a while but began communicating more frequently with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and area recruiter Brandon Streeter leading up to Thursday’s offer. Christ, who is looking to commit before the summer, told us that the Tigers are “very high” on his list right now.

Amin Vanover, 2020 DE, Montvale, N.J. (St. Joseph’s)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 240

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: Thursday, Jan. 31

Other Power Five offers: Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Syracuse, TCU, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Vanover has seen a steady flow of offers trickle in since receiving his first two offers from Boston College and Rutgers last September. His biggest offer to date came Thursday when the Tigers pulled the trigger, and Ohio State followed suit a day later. Texas A&M, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and West Virginia extended offers in January as well. It’s still early in the process for Vanover, who is ranked as high as the No. 13 strong-side defensive end and No. 215 overall prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals. He was credited with 30 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks and eight quarterback pressures as a junior last season.

Jordan Morant, 2020 S, Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic)

Height, Weight: 6-1, 195

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: Thursday, Jan. 31

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Clemson gave Morant his most recent offer Thursday, joining Notre Dame, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Southern Cal as the schools that offered Morant in the month of January alone. Alabama and Stanford offered in the fall, while Penn State, Ohio State and Florida are among his other notable offers. The Nittany Lions have had success recruiting the Mid-Atlantic region and are considered the team to beat right now for Morant, the No. 5 safety for 2020 per 247Sports.

Ethan Pouncey, 2020 CB, Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park)

Height, Weight: 6-1, 160

Star Rating: 3-star

Clemson offered: Friday, Feb. 1

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Stanford, UCF, West Virginia

Pouncey opened eyes with his play last season and has seen his stock take off as a result. His recruitment really exploded this week when he picked up offers from Florida, Miami, Alabama and Penn State along with Clemson. He has also collected offers from schools such as Florida State, Auburn and Stanford since December. As a junior in 2018, Pouncey pulled in eight interceptions and totaled 21 passes defended to go with 43 total tackles and five tackles for loss. It looks like his recruiting process is just starting to get cranked up after the flurry of recent offers.