4-star New Jersey DB excited over Clemson offer, eyeing visit

Clemson extended several new scholarship offers last week, including two to a couple of the top 2020 prospects in the state of New Jersey.

One of those is Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star safety Jordan Morant, who picked up the offer on Thursday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Morant (6-1, 195) to get his thoughts on the offer and more.

“It was just a feeling of excitement, to describe it honestly,” Morant said. “Clemson is just an amazing school and obviously a prestigious football program, and receiving an offer from them is just the greatest feeling.”

Morant is considered a top-10 safety nationally for the 2020 cycle by multiple major recruiting services.

Clemson joined Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others, on Morant’s lengthy offer list.

Morant received the offer from the Tigers via defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I found out about it when Coach Venables came to my school last week,” Morant said. “He (asked) me if I was interested in Clemson, and of course I said yeah, and he told me I have an offer from them.”

Morant is now looking to make the long-distance trip to check out Clemson for the first time this spring.

“Definitely is a place I would love to visit when I have time in the spring,” he said.

As a junior in 2018, Morant recorded 36 total tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack, along with three pass deflections.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 safety and No. 148 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Clemson also offered another prospect from New Jersey last week in Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph’s four-star defensive end Amin Vanover.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for Preorders. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here