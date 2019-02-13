Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch in Georgia for 2020

The state of Georgia always presents an opportunity for Clemson on the recruiting trail. The state is ripe with talent, and Clemson has established a firm footprint there thanks to proximity and program stature.

The Tigers once again have their eye on several prospects from the Peach State in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

Clemson already has four commitments from Peach State prospects in the 2020 class: Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County linebacker Sergio Allen, Canton (Ga.) Creekview offensive lineman John Williams, Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Paul Tchio and Carrollton (Ga.) linebacker Kevin Swint.

Here are some other recruits from Georgia to watch as it relates to Clemson:

Arik Gilbert, 5-star ATH, Marietta High School (Marietta, Ga.):

Gilbert, the top-ranked athlete in the country for 2020, was one of the headlining recruits in attendance for Clemson’s elite junior day in late January. After the visit, Gilbert told TCI that Clemson was one of the “top options” in his recruitment. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gilbert is being recruited by some schools as a defensive end, while Clemson is among those pursuing him as a tight end. There’s a ways to go in what will be a big battle for Gilbert’s services, but the Tigers have established themselves as a strong early contender with programs such as Georgia and Tennessee. Gilbert, who also visited Clemson for the South Carolina game in November, told us that he hopes to have his commitment out of the way before his senior season begins.

Myles Murphy, 5-star DE, Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Ga.):

Murphy (6-4, 230) is ranked as the No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. He received an offer from Clemson last May and has made several visits to campus, including for last month’s elite junior day. Murphy is eyeing a decision before the start of his senior season. Clemson is squarely in the mix along with schools such as Georgia and Auburn.

Seth McLaughlin, 3-star OL, Buford High School (Buford, Ga.):

McLaughlin narrowed down his list of nearly 20 offers when he named a top five of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina in January. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound prospect is still in the process of taking visits as he draws closer to making his decision. McLaughlin told TCI that he would like to commit in March or April so that he can focus his attention on his high school team’s spring practice ahead of his senior season. McLaughlin most recently visited Alabama earlier this month after going to Oklahoma in late January. He attended a couple of games at Clemson in the fall and said he is planning to return to watch a spring practice in March. As for where the Tigers stand, McLaughlin said, “Clemson is still one of the top schools that has my interest.”

Phillip Webb, 4-star LB, Lanier High School (Buford, Ga.):

Webb (6-4, 210) saw his recruitment take off during a breakout junior season when he recorded 86 tackles, including 20 for loss and 10.5 sacks, to go with 27 quarterback hurries. Webb had some offers in tow before the season, but now has over 40 in total. Clemson extended an offer to Webb in November, and he visited Death Valley for the South Carolina game just nine days later. During the season, Webb also attended games at Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. There appears to be a ways to go in Webb’s recruitment, but Clemson is one of the schools that has made a strong early impression.

Other names to know: Atlanta (Ga.) Carver RB Jo’Quavious Marks, Hogansville (Ga.) Callaway RB Tank Bigsby, Marietta (Ga.) DB Dawson Ellington, Marietta (Ga.) DE B.J. Ojulari, Savannah (Ga.) Islands WR Mike Robertson, Cartersville (Ga.) QB Tee Webb

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here