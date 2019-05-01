5-star Uiagalelei announces commitment date

Five-star Clemson target D.J. Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback, has set his commitment date.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout tweeted Wednesday night that he will announce his college decision on May 5.

Uiagalelei will choose between Clemson and Oregon. He is coming off visits to each school for their respective spring games in April.

In case you missed it, The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Uiagalelei to get the latest with his commitment looming.

