Clemson lands commitment from 5-star RB

Clemson is on a roll on the recruiting trail, and the Tigers have added another elite prospect to their 2020 class.

Lakeland (Fla.) five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman announced his verbal commitment to Clemson via a YouTube video on Friday.

Bowman becomes the third five-star prospect to commit to Clemson since early April, joining Damascus (Md.) defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy cornerback Fred Davis.

Bowman (5-11, 190) committed to Clemson over Florida as well as offers from Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State among others.

Clemson extended an offer to Bowman when he was on campus for the program’s elite junior day in late January. Bowman then made a visit to Clemson in late March before returning for the spring game on April 6. Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott visited Bowman at his school on Wednesday.

After the March visit, Bowman told TCI that the Tigers had taken over as the leader in his recruitment.

“It was great. I just really liked what they showed me,” Bowman said then. “Hanging out with Travis (Etienne) and all the players, they just showed me what Clemson is really about from a student standpoint. I liked what I saw.”

Bowman is the No. 2 running back and No. 17 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He becomes the first running back commit in the Tigers’ 2020 class and the 13th commit in total.

As a junior last season, Bowman rushed for 2,422 yards and 36 touchdowns while averaging 11.8 yards per carry.

With Bowman’s commitment, Clemson’s 2020 class ranks No. 1 nationally in the 247 Composite team rankings, ahead of LSU and Alabama, respectively.