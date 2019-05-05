5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei commits to Clemson

Clemson has landed a game-changing commitment from a generational-type talent.

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to Clemson on Sunday, his mother’s birthday, choosing the Tigers over Oregon.

Uiagalelei is the top-ranked quarterback in the country and the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals.

With Uiagalelei officially on board, Clemson now has commitments from both the No. 1 offensive player in the country and the No. 1 defensive player in the country (defensive lineman Bryan Bresee). Bresee is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect per 247Sports.

After picking up a commitment from five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman on Friday, Clemson’s 2020 class already held the No. 1 spot in the national 247Sports Composite rankings coming into today.

Uiagalelei joins Bowman, Bresee and cornerback Fred Davis as the five-star prospects in Clemson’s 2020 class. All four of the five-star pledges have come since early April.

Clemson extended an offer to Uiagalelei in the summer of 2018 when he first visited campus during the Dabo Swinney Camp. He then returned to Clemson for the South Carolina game last November before coming back for the spring game with family on April 6. Oregon also played host to Uiagalelei and his family for its spring game late last month.

Uiagalelei called Clemson “a special place” in an interview with The Clemson Insider following the spring game visit.

“Clemson would be a great fit for me, a good, family fit,” he said. “It fits everything I’m looking for in a college. It would be an easy transition.”

As a junior last season, Uiagalelei completed 70 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He also ran for 312 yards and six scores.

Uiagalelei is also an elite baseball prospect that many pundits believe has a chance to be a first-round Major League Baseball draft pick. He plans to play both football and baseball at Clemson.