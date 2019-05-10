5-star Clemson target sets commitment date

The nation’s top-ranked wide receiver has let the world know when he will make his commitment.

Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia five-star receiver Julian Fleming said Friday evening on Twitter that he will announce his college decision on May 31.

Fleming’s finalists are Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State.

Fleming took his first official visit to Alabama in April and is scheduled to officially visit Georgia at the end of May.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound pass catcher made an unofficial visit to Clemson in March and told TCI recently that he was looking to return to Tigertown.

“Still think of them very highly and loved my visit, just trying to make sure we get back there,” Fleming said.

Fleming is the No. 1 receiver in the 2020 class according to all of the major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 4 overall prospect in the country regardless of position by ESPN.

As a junior last season, Fleming recorded 1,497 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns while helping Southern Columbia to the PIAA Class AA state title. He was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year and also won the Mr. PA Football small school award for a second consecutive year.