Talented Peach State RB commits to Clemson

Cedartown (Ga.) 2020 running back Kobe Pryor has committed to Clemson, giving the program its second verbal pledge from a Peach State prospect in as many days after Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy committed to the Tigers on Friday night.

Pryor announced his commitment via Instagram at noon Saturday, choosing Clemson over finalists Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and South Carolina.

The 6-foot, 212-pound Pryor hails from the same high school (Cedartown) as former Georgia and current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, and the two work out together in the offseason.

As a junior last season, Pryor rushed for close to 1,000 yards and averaged almost 10 yards per attempt despite sharing carries with West Virginia signee Tony Mathis.

Pryor received an offer from the Tigers while on campus in early March. He then returned to take in Clemson’s spring game in early April, and co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott visited Pryor at his school this week.

Pryor told The Clemson Insider earlier this spring that he had built a strong relationship with Elliott and already felt like part of the Clemson family.

“I like how he talks to me and how he treats me,” Pryor said. “It feels like I’m already on the team.”

Pryor becomes the 16th commitment in Clemson’s 2020 class and second from a running back, joining Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman.

Pryor, a between-the-tackles type power back, recently posted a video on Twitter of him power cleaning 375 pounds: