Big Tennessee OL talks Clemson camp, offer

Clemson extended a couple of offers to offensive linemen Thursday at the conclusion of the Dabo Swinney Camp’s first session.

One of those offers went out to Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian School 2021 tackle Dietrick Pennington, who participated in the full three-day session of the camp this week from Tuesday to Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect worked out with the defensive linemen at the start of camp before switching to the offensive line group for the last couple of days. The Tigers offered him as an O-lineman.

“It was pretty exciting, mostly because I’ve only been there these past three days,” Pennington said. “I wasn’t really expecting an offer. But I am really blessed to have received an offer.”

Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee have all offered as well.

Swinney personally informed Pennington of his offer from the Tigers.

“We talked about me playing on the OL, having good grades so I can be eligible, and regulating my weight and making sure that I’m not gaining bad weight,” Pennington said.

Pennington enjoyed his experience at Swinney’s camp and said Clemson has a spot among his top schools.

“It was great, really competitive and fun,” he said. “I learned a lot about the coaching staff and heard many wise words after every practice.”

Pennington plans to visit Georgia soon and will also travel to Memphis for a camp.

Clemson offered another 2021 offensive lineman, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Jager Burton, on Thursday following the Swinney Camp as well.