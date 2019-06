The Clemson Insider continues its conversation with former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller in Part 2 of Clemson’s Finest series with the unanimous All-American.

In this conversation, Spiller explains why the No. 28 is so special to him and the process he and former Clemson running back Tavien Feaster went through before he gave Feaster permission to wear his retired number.

Spiller also gives his thoughts on Feaster transferring out of the program and where he could possibly end up.

Spiller spurns families’ wishes, follows heart to Clemson