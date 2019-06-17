Clemson lands TE commitment from Florida State's backyard

Clemson has picked up its first commitment from a tight end in the class of 2020.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School’s Sage Ennis announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday afternoon via Twitter. He chose Clemson over offers from Florida State, Miami, NC State, Louisville, South Carolina, West Virginia and Penn State, among others.

Ennis was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider about his decision prior to the announcement.

“Honest and truly, Clemson feels like home and it is the best place for me,” he said. “I love all the coaches and the environment around the program!”

Ennis (6-4, 225) received an offer from Clemson on June 5 after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp. He also made an unofficial visit to campus at the end of May.

FSU was considered the frontrunner for Ennis before the Tigers pulled the trigger on their offer.

“The school that I’ve picked is the best situation for me on and off the field,” he said. “It feels like home and that’s where I’ll have the best opportunity to be the greatest me.”

Ennis reached out to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables with his highlight tape this spring, and that’s how things got started with the Tigers. Swinney informed Ennis of the offer after his standout camp performance.

“I was there doing camp and doing one-on-ones, and Coach Swinney came up to me and he said, ‘You checked off the boxes and you’ve got an offer,’” Ennis told TCI after receiving the offer. “They already knew from my film that I could block and that I was athletic, I could run, catch and all that. But they just wanted to see it themselves in person.”

Ennis becomes the 18th total commitment in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class. He is ranked as the No. 20 tight end in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.