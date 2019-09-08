Newest member of WRU breaks down Clemson commitment

Clemson added a new member to “Wide Receiver U” on Saturday when class of 2021 wideout Dacari Collins committed to the Tigers.

The four-star prospect from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern announced his verbal pledge while on campus for the game versus Texas A&M.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Collins about his decision to be a part of Dabo Swinney’s program.

“It was just the best fit for me and my family,” Collins said, “and I knew where I wanted to be and what I wanted to represent for the rest of my life.”

Collins met with Swinney about an hour before Clemson’s 3:30 p.m. kickoff to inform the head coach of his commitment.

“Dabo was fired up and it was a great moment for me and him,” Collins said. “I told him after we had our private conversation.”

Collins (6-4, 200) has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp the last several summers and picked up an offer from the Tigers following his camp showing this past June.

According to Collins, he has known for years that he wanted to be a Tiger.

“Since I was a kid watching them play and when I started going to camp,” he said.

Co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott has built a close relationship with Collins, and the latter said that bond was a “very important” factor in his college choice of Clemson over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina, among others.

“He’s going to be the one to mainly develop me at my position,” Collins said of Scott. “We have a very good strong connection and we’re going to have big things to come in the future.”

Also playing a role in Collins’ decision was the fact that Clemson consistently puts receivers in the NFL and many consider the program to be “WRU.”

“Just shows that it’s a college that values big receivers,” he said.

Collins is one of three commits in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class so far, along with Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

