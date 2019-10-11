Top prospects heading to Death Valley for FSU game

Clemson will welcome a talented group of recruits to campus for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game against Florida State at Memorial Stadium.

A couple of five-stars and more than a half dozen four-stars are among the prospects expected to be in attendance.

One of the headliners is four-star wide receiver Beaux Collins (pictured above) of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco. The top class of 2021 prospect will make the long-distance trip to Clemson with his parents for what will be his first game visit to Death Valley.

Collins, who earned an offer from the Tigers in June, is teammates with five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco. Collins spoke with The Clemson Insider earlier this week ahead of Saturday’s visit.

The guest list also features a handful of offensive linemen in the 2021 class, including Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County five-star Amarius Mims, Lititz (Pa.) Warwick five-star Nolan Rucci, Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County four-star Micah Morris, Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary four-star Tristan Leigh and Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth three-star Jared Wilson.

Mims, the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings, also visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7 after receiving an offer from the Tigers over the summer.

Along with Mims, Clemson has also extended offers to Rucci, Morris and Wilson. Rucci (No. 19) and Morris (No. 36) are also ranked as top-50 national prospects in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Another four-star prospect in the 2021 class, defensive end Zaire Patterson of Winston-Salem (N.C.) Prep, told TCI that he was planning to be on hand for Saturday’s game as well.

A few top prospects in the 2022 class are also planning to be in the Valley on Saturday, namely four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol of Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit, four-star quarterback Ty Simpson of Martin (Tenn.) Westview and four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson.

Alexander will be accompanied by one of his teammates — 2023 athlete Tony Mitchell, a Tennessee commitment.

Below is the list of recruits that TCI has confirmed as expected visitors for the Florida State game. As always, these lists are fluid and subject to change, so we will keep you posted on any notable additions and/or scratches.

2021

Amarius Mims, 5-star OL, Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County)

Nolan Rucci, 5-star OL, Lititz, Pa. (Warwick)

Beaux Collins, 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco)

Micah Morris, 4-star OL, Kingsland, Ga. (Camden County)

Tristan Leigh, 4-star OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary)

Zaire Patterson, 4-star DE, Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Prep)

Jared Wilson, 3-star OL, Clemmons, N.C. (West Forsyth)

Will Fowler, K, Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg)

2022

Jeremiah Alexander, 4-star DE/OLB, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

Nicco Marchiol, 4-star QB, Aurora, Colo. (Regis Jesuit)

Ty Simpson, 4-star QB, Martin, Tenn. (Westview)

2023

Tony Mitchell, ATH, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson) – Tennessee commit

