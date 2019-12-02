Recruits react to Clemson’s romp over South Carolina (Part 2)

Clemson dominated South Carolina to the tune of a 38-3 victory on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

The Tigers totaled 527 yards of offense, 30 first downs and averaged 6.3 yards per play while holding the Gamecocks to 174 yards, nine first downs and 3.3 yards per play.

After the game, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits for their reactions to Clemson’s romp over South Carolina:

Clemson commit Sergo Allen, 2020 4-star LB, Fort Valley, Ga. (Peach County): “WE RUN THIS STATE!!”

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes, 2020 4-star OL, Raleigh, N.C. (Leesville Road): “I didn’t watch the game but it seems like it was a great win and dominant performance.”

Clemson commit E.J. Williams, 2020 4-star WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central): “I expected it to be a lot worse, they never stood a chance.”

Clemson commit Phil Mafah, 2021 4-star RB, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson): “Expected.”

Tommy Brockermeyer, 2021 5-star OL, Fort Worth, Texas (All Saints Episcopal): “Clemson again continues to show me how good they are and they can dominate a team that beat Georgia. Love watching them play every week.”

Cade Denhoff, 2021 4-star DL, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian): “Great win for Tigers, they won the state and looked like they’re ready for playoffs.”

Tristan Leigh, 2021 4-star OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson Secondary): “Completely dominated South Carolina.”

Aalijah Kelly, 2022 WR, Greenville, S.C. (Greenville Academy): “I thought it was surprising a little. I thought because of the rivalry that South Carolina would put up a pretty good fight, but that just shows how dominant Clemson has become where rivalries don’t matter to them any longer.”

Asaun Willingham, 2022 DL, Central, S.C. (Daniel): “Well Gamecocks upset Georgia so they probably thought that’s what was fixing to happen. But in the end Tee Higgins, Trevor Lawrence, Justyn Ross and they “gave them the smoke” as my high school coach would say. But we all knew it was gonna turn out that way, like the upset with Bulldogs one-time thing. But you should still never underestimate the ones you go against or you will be like Georgia.”

