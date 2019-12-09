What Scott's departure means for Clemson recruiting

The Clemson Insider reported Sunday evening that all signs pointed to Jeff Scott taking the head coaching job at South Florida to replace Charlie Strong, who was fired by the school on Dec. 1.

So, with Scott moving on, how does that impact the Tigers from a recruiting standpoint?

First of all, Scott was not only the wide receivers coach at Clemson in addition to his co-offensive coordinator duties, but he was also one of the best recruiters on the staff if not the Tigers’ top talent-getter. Scott has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters and the ACC Recruiter of the Year multiple times by various publications over the years. So obviously, there is a big void in terms of recruiting that the Tigers have to fill.

Scott also served as Clemson’s recruiting coordinator from 2008-‘14 before being promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2015. The Tigers put together top-10 signing classes in three of his first four seasons at the position (2009, ’11-12).

Scott wasn’t just a coach and coordinator, though. He was also a Clemson Tiger at heart, having played for Tommy Bowden in the early 2000s. One of the things that made Scott great at his job, especially on the recruiting trail, was his genuine love and authentic passion for the program.

One of the big questions now is who will be Clemson’s new recruiting coordinator. Dabo Swinney knew he wouldn’t be able to keep Scott forever and it would likely only be a matter of time before he left.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has served as the recruiting coordinator since December 2014. But we have heard Streeter will take Scott’s place as co-offensive coordinator, and if that is the case, Swinney would figure to assign the recruiting coordinator duties to someone else. It is reasonable to think defensive tackles coach Todd Bates could be a candidate to fill that role as he is an outstanding recruiter himself. Kyle Richardson or Tyler Grisham would also seem to be a great fit there with his young and energetic personality.

We know that coach Scott will do everything he can to make sure he leaves on a good note and does everything possible to keep the Tigers as the top football program in the nation. He is a man of high character and we expect he will be professional in how he handles things.

As far as immediate recruiting impact, we don’t anticipate his departure to affect the status of Clemson’s current commitments. In fact, four-star receiver commit E.J. Williams has already told The Clemson Insider that he is still solid with the Tigers. “I mean it was a shock to me,” he said of the Scott news. “But I’m still All In. My mind is made.”

While losing Scott is a big deal, Clemson fans can take solace knowing Swinney has been preparing for this situation behind the scenes and has a plan in place. It just remains to be seen exactly what that plan is.

The Clemson Tigers ares ACC Champions for the fifth year in a row. Get the latest official Clemson ACC Championship gear from Fanatics.