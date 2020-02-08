Looking Ahead: Wide Receiver

With the 2020 recruiting cycle in the books, Clemson and other schools across the country can now turn more of their attention to prospects in the class of 2021.

In our Looking Ahead series, The Clemson Insider takes a position-by-position look at the Tigers’ top targets in the 2021 class. In this article, we focus on wide receivers:

Clemson currently has two commitments from receivers in the 2021 class, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star Dacari Collins and Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star Beaux Collins.

The Tigers are looking to take one or two more receivers for 2021.

Among their top targets is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star Troy Stellato. He picked up an offer from Clemson in October and made an unofficial visit to Death Valley for the Wake Forest game in November.

On Christmas Day, Stellato dropped a top six that included Clemson along with Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Southern Cal. Since then, he has added offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Michigan among others.

Clemson and Ohio State are considered the frontrunners for Stellato right now. He would ideally like to render a decision before the start of his upcoming senior season.

Another priority target of the Tigers is Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka, the nation’s top-ranked receiver.

Egbuka received an offer from Clemson last June and visited campus a month later as part of a Southeastern swing that also included stops at Alabama and LSU.

In October, Egbuka announced a top 10 comprised of Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Southern Cal and Washington.

Egbuka is in the process of planning official visits for the spring and/or fall. He has stated his intention to give the Tigers one of his official visits.

The latest receiver to earn an offer from Clemson is Plant City (Fla.) four-star Mario Williams, a top-50 national prospect.

Williams named a top five of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida in December, and the Sooners may be the team to beat. But the Tigers are certainly in the mix now that they’ve offered.

Clemson has been communicating with Georgia Tech receiver commitment Malik Rutherford of Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic.

Rutherford recently reached out to Clemson to express interest and the Tigers reciprocated the interest after watching his film. He most recently visited Florida and told TCI that he is being recruited hard by Louisville, Ole Miss and Rutgers.

A few of the other receivers in the 2021 class we’re keeping an eye on are Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star Romello Brinson, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) three-star JJ Jones and Dillon (S.C.) three-star Ahmari Huggins.

