Clemson has sent out another offer to a cornerback prospect in the 2021 class.

Philip Riley of Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale announced the offer from the Tigers on Friday night.

Clemson joins Boston College, Maryland, USF, FIU, Bowling Green, Southern Miss and Toledo as Riley’s other reported FBS offers.

Riley visited Clemson for a game during this past football season.

Earlier today, 2021 cornerback Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard announced an offer from Clemson.