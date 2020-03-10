Clemson baseball commit recaps football recruiting visit

Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork’s Will Taylor is committed to play baseball for Clemson but is also drawing interest from the football program, and on Saturday, the two-sport athlete returned to campus for the Tigers’ junior day after visiting Death Valley for several games last season.

“It went great,” Taylor said of the junior day visit. “The facilities and people are great at Clemson.”

“(The highlight was) definitely getting to talk with the coaches and building relationships,” he added.

Taylor (5-11, 170), who committed to Monte Lee’s program last July, is getting looked at by Dabo Swinney’s program as a slot receiver. He has been communicating with new receivers coach Tyler Grisham quite a bit and was able to spend time with Grisham on Saturday as well as speak to Swinney and other football staffers.

“I talked to both of them but mostly Coach Grisham,” Taylor said. “He said we would stay in touch over the next couple months. I got to meet more coaches on staff and got to talk about where I would help contribute on the team if given the opportunity.”

Taylor’s father joined him on campus for Saturday’s junior day event.

“My dad thought it was great,” he said.

The recruits that attended the junior day were able to watch Clemson scrimmage, and Taylor liked what he saw.

“During the scrimmage it was cool to see how things go while not on game day,” he said. “It’s cool to see those guys out in work.”

Taylor played quarterback at Ben Lippen High in Columbia before transferring to Dutch Fork. He participated in a full session of the Swinney Camp last June, throwing with the QBs during the first day before working out with the receivers and former receivers coach Jeff Scott for the final two days.

Taylor also made a football recruiting visit to South Carolina last month but told The Clemson Insider going into Saturday’s visit that his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program was still solid.

