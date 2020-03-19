Spiller leads 2009 Tigers to upset win over 2014 team

Normally around this time in March, by this time of the night, the first day of the NCAA Basketball Tournament would be wrapping up.

Since we don’t have the tournament this year, The Clemson Insider will continue to have a little fun with March Madness to try and help our readers forget about, just for a little while, what is going on in the world right now with COVID-19.

If you read our story this afternoon, you saw a tournament field involving the 64 best Clemson Football teams of all-time. We seeded them and but then in four regions—the West, Midwest, East and South. The top four seeds were the 2018 team, 1981 team, 2016 team and the 2019 team.

Thursday kicked off the tournament with Day 1. We had 16 games, just like they would have if the NCAA Basketball Tournament was playing. I had a few of you respond, and you gave me your thoughts and I appreciate it.

Just like the real tournament, the were a couple of upsets in the Day 1. The biggest of course was in the Midwest Region, as ACC Player of the Year C.J. Spiller and his 2009 Tigers, the No. 11 seed, knocked off the No. 6 seed Ben Boulware and the 2014 team, who had the nation’s top-ranked defense. However, Spiller and quarterback Kyle Parker, along with wide receiver Jacoby Ford were too much for the 2014 defense, helping the 2009 team advance to the second round on Saturday where they will face quarterback Kelly Bryant and the 2017 Tigers, the No. 3 seed.

Two No. 10 seeds also advanced to the second round on Saturday. Charlie Whitehurst and the 2003 Tigers, the No. 10 seed, moved on in the Midwest Region with a win over the 1938 team, who was the seventh seed and was led by Banks McFadden. The other No. 10 seed was the 1995 Tigers, who were led by running back Raymond Priester on offense and safety Brian Dawkins on defense. The 1995 team knocked off the 1941 team, who was also a No. 7 seed in the field.

Below are the results from Day 1 of Clemson Football’s March Madness on TCI. If you would like to comment and participate, visit our message board thread, it is free to sign up.

Day 1 match ups (Thursday & Saturday):

West Region:

2018 vs. 16. 1914 Winner: 1. 2018 (15-0) 1930 vs. 9. 1958 Winner: 9. 1958 (8-3) 1988 vs. 13. 1917 Winner: 4. 1988 (10-2) 1991 vs. 12. 2006 Winner: 5. 1991 (9-2-1)

Midwest Region

2015 vs. 15. 1966 Winner: 2. 2015 (14-1) 1938 vs. 10. 2003 Winner: 10. 2003 (9-4) 2017 vs. 14. 1945 Winner: 3. 2017 (12-2) 2014 vs. 11. 2009 Winner: 11. 2009 (9-5)

East Regional

2016 vs. 16. 1909 Winner: 1. 2016 (14-1) 2000 vs. 9. 1955 Winner: 8. 2000 (9-3) 1990 vs. 13. 1974 Winner: 4. 1990 (10-2) 1982 vs. 12. 1903 Winner: 5. 1982 (9-1-1)

South Regional

1948 vs. 15. 1965 Winner: 2. 1948 (11-0) 1941 vs. 10. 1995 Winner: 10. 1995 (8-4) 1900 vs. 14. 1923 Winner: 3. 1900 (6-0) 1986 vs. 11. 1929 Winner: 6. 1986 (8-2-2)

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame