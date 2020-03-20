Dawkins’ Tigers knock off one of Heisman’s Clemson teams

Day 2 of Clemson Football’s March Madness highlighted by 1993 team’s upset win
Normally around this time in March, by this time of the night, the second day of the NCAA Basketball Tournament would be wrapping up.
Since we don’t have the tournament this year, The Clemson Insider will continue to have a little fun with March Madness to try and help our readers forget about, just for a little while, what is going on in the world right now with COVID-19 pandemic.
If you read our story on Thursday, you saw a tournament field involving the 64 best Clemson Football teams of all-time. We seeded them and but them in four regions—the West, Midwest, East and South. The top four seeds were the 2018 team (West), 1981 team (South), 2016 team (East) and the 2019 team (Midwest).
Thursday kicked off the tournament with Day 1 and on Friday we had Day 2. We had 16 games on Friday, just like we would have if the NCAA Basketball Tournament was playing.
All the matchups for Day 2 were posted on Twitter this morning and the polls stayed open until just after 8 p.m. As expected, the best matchups of the day were from the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds and both No. 7 vs. 10 seeds.
The only upset in Day 2 was a mild upset as the 1993 Tigers, the No. 9 seed in the South Region, beat the No. 8 seed, the 1902 Tigers, with a 51-49 percent vote. The 1993 Tigers were led by wide receiver Terry Smith on offense and Brian Dawkins on defense as they finished 9-3 and ranked No. 22 in the final AP Poll after rallying to beat Kentucky in the 1993 Peach Bowl.
The 1902 Tigers were John Heisman’s third team at Clemson as they went 6-1 and won the SIAA Championship.
The 1993 Tigers advance to play the 1981 National Champions in the second round on Sunday. The 1981 Tigers walloped the 1918 team with 100 percent of the vote.
Though there were no other upsets, the 1979 Tigers, led by quarterback Billy Lott, barely held off the 1951 Tigers (52-48) in another No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup. They now advance to play the top seed in the Midwest Region, the 2019 Tigers. Though the 2019 team won by a commanding margin (98-2 percent), it was surprising they did not get 100 percent of the vote.
Both No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchups, were close. The 1977 Tigers, led by Steve Fuller and Jerry Butler, edged out Frank Howard’s first team, the 1949 Tigers, 52-48 percent, in the West Regional. In the East Regional, the 1956 Tigers, the first Clemson team to win an ACC Championship, beat Charlie Whitehurst and the 2005 Tigers, 51-49 percent.
This was a back-and-forth matchup that was not secured by the 1956 Tigers until the last couple of votes. With the win, the 1956 Tigers will now face No. 2 seed the 1978 Tigers in the second round. The 1978 Tigers, in a battle of former ACC Champions, easily took care of the 1967 Tigers, 98-2.
Below are the results from Day 2 of Clemson Football’s March Madness on TCI. If you would like to comment and participate, visit our message board thread, it is free to sign up. We encourage you to follow and vote on Saturday’s second round games. They will be posted Saturday morning and will run all day.
Day 2 match ups (Friday):
