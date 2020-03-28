2018, 2019 Tigers advance to the Final Four

The 2019 Tigers are headed the Final Four following a tight victory over the 2015 Tigers in the Midwest Regional Final in Clemson Football’s March Madness Tournament, which began on March 19, on The Clemson Insider.

The 2019 Clemson team, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and All-American linebacker Isaiah Simmons, edged the Deshaun Watson led 2015 Tigers. In a vote decided by Clemson fans on Twitter, the 2019 Tigers were voted to the Final Four by winning 52.3 percent of the vote.

The 2015 Tigers, who had an early lead in the voting, received 47.7 percent. The 2015 Clemson team was the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Regional.

Clemson Football’s March Madness Tournament (Elite Eight):

Midwest Region Final:

No. 1 2019 Tigers vs. No. 2 2015 Tigers

The 2019 team, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, will now face the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, the 2018 Tigers who won the West Regional Final. Led by its Power Rangers defensive front, the 2018 Tigers easily got past the 2013 Tigers by receiving 98.2 percent of the vote.

The 2013 Tigers, led by wide receiver Sammy Watkins and quarterback Tajh Boyd, were the No. 3 seed in the West Regional.

Clemson Football’s March Madness Tournament (Elite Eight)

West Regional Final

No. 1 2018 Tigers vs. No. 3 2013 Tiger

The 2018 Tigers of course won Clemson’s third national championship, using a defense that led the nation in scoring defense and sacks. Defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, along with defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, formed one of the best defensive fronts college football as ever seen.

They became the first team in college football since 1897 to record a 15-0. They won Clemson’s third national championship, second in three years, with a convincing 44-16 victory over a previously undefeated Alabama team in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The 15-0 season marked Clemson’s sixth undefeated season of all-time.

The 2018 team won a school-record 13 of 15 games by at least 20 points or more. Clemson won all 15 games by an average margin of 31.1 points per game, the best margin in the nation and the second largest in Clemson history.

Clemson became the first team in college football since 2009 to finish in the top 2 in yards per rush and yards per rush allowed. The Tigers ranked second in the nation in yards per rush (6.6) and first in yards per rush allowed (2.5).

The Tigers averaged a then school record 527.2 yards per game on offense, while the defense led the nation in scoring defense, yielding just 13.1 points per game.

Clemson led the nation in sacks with 54, which was also a school record. The Tigers were also tied for the national lead in tackles for loss.

Clemson had seven players earn All-American status in 2018, which was led by a unanimous selection at defensive tackle in Christian Wilkins. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell was a consensus First-Team All-American, along with left tackle Mitch Hyatt on the offensive line.

Running back Travis Etienne, linebacker Tre Lamar, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Trayvon Mullen also earned All-American honors.

The past year, the 2019 Tigers won their first 14 games before being beat by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers in the national championship game. However, despite the loss, the 2019 Clemson team was one of the school’s best ever.

They became the third team to win 14 games in a season, tied for the second-best mark in the program’s history. They finished No. 2 in the nation, and the loss to LSU snapped the Tigers’ 29-game winning streak, which dated back to the start of the 2018 season.

Clemson’s 2019 team (7,931) surpassed the 2018 team (7,908) for the most yards in a season in school and ACC history. It’s 3,606 rushing yards passed the 1978 team (3,469) for the second-most in a season in program history.

The Tigers averaged a school record 528.7 yards per game and 43.9 points. Their 6.4 yards per carry led the nation in 2019.

On defense, Clemson allowed 288.3 yards per game, which ranked sixth nationally and just 13.5 points per game, which ranked third nationally. They did not allow a single opponent in the regular season to amass 300 yards of offense.

They also did not allow an opponent to score more than 20 points in any of the first 13 games.

Clemson won a fifth consecutive ACC Championship and advanced to the CFP for a fifth straight year. They beat No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

Simmons won the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker, was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. Running back Travis Etienne was named the ACC’s Player of the Year for a second straight season and was named All-American.

The 2018 and 2019 teams will play next Saturday in the Final Four.

