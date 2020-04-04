ESPN host comes to the aid of Dabo Swinney

Rece Davis, the host of ESPN’s College GameDay Show, sees nothing wrong with Dabo Swinney expressing optimism and hope right now during what is a difficult time as the nation continues its quarantine in hopes of beating the COVID-19 virus.

Swinney took a lot of heat and criticism from the media, college football fans and others on social media Friday after he said he had “zero doubt” they will be playing college football in the fall. He was asked during a media teleconference Friday if it comes down to it, whether he would prefer to see the season begin as scheduled with an abbreviated preseason camp, or delay the season until the spring so everything can be on a full schedule.

“My preference is let’s get to work and let’s go play,” he said. “That’s the best-case scenario, and I think that’s what’s going to happen. I don’t have any doubt — I mean I have zero doubt that we’re going to be playing, that the stands are going to be packed and the Valley is going to be rocking and we’re going to be back at it. I don’t have any doubt. That’s the only thought I got is that thought right there. All the rest of that stuff, I don’t think about any of that.”

The Clemson coach continued by saying he felt America had some of the brightest minds in the world and he knows they are going to create a vaccine and will kick this thing in the butt.

“All the rest of that stuff, I’ll let all the other smart people figure out all them doomsday scenarios. I got one scenario, and that is running down the hill and kicking it off in the Valley,” he said.

Davis was on SportsCenter Friday and the show’s host, Hannah Storm, asked him if he was bothered by Swinney’s comments like so many more have been.

“It did not bother me at all. I think what Dabo was doing was trying to express some optimism,” said Davis, who has known Swinney since his days as a player at Alabama. “That is just the way he lives his life. He and I actually talked a few days ago and talked for quite a while. He just believes that there will be some type of break in the number of people we have working to try and find some type of solution to this that they will be able to play football.

“Now, here is the thing. Football coaches are not going to be making this decision and no one knows what is going to happen because six weeks ago the position we find ourselves in seemed incomprehensible. So, we don’t know how this thing is going to change. That is the biggest thing. Football coaches and broadcasters, we are all free to have judgements, opinions, hope, optimism on this, but we are not going to make the decisions and football coaches are not going to, but I think it is perfectly fine for Dabo to be hopeful, to be optimistic and to strike this type of chord.”

We have no idea what the future holds for sports. Scientists, medical professionals, authorities will determine when it’s safe. Talked about it on @SportsCenter today w/ @HannahStormESPN pic.twitter.com/Gk1xamSVq3 — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) April 4, 2020

Clemson fans now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame