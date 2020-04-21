Clemson offers 4-star DE

In the wake of five-star defensive end Korey Foreman‘s decommitment from Clemson, the Tigers extended an offer to another defensive end in the 2021 class on Tuesday.

Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star Keanu Koht announced the offer from Clemson via social media.

“Extremely blessed and excited to announce I have received a scholarship from Clemson University!!!” he wrote in a Twitter post.

Koht (6-5, 220) lists more than 40 other offers including Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and many others.

On March 1, Koht released a top nine comprised of Georgia. LSU, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami.

As a junior last season, Koht was credited with 42 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries.

Koht is ranked as high as the No. 10 weak-side defensive end and No. 151 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.