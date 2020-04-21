Clemson's freshmen D-linemen impressed Venables

As is typically the case for newcomers getting acclimated to a higher level of competition, freshmen early enrollees Bryan Bresee, Demonte Capehart and Myles Murphy each had their ups and downs during Clemson’s nine spring practices.

But all things considered, the trio of talented defensive linemen fared well in their first action with the Tigers, and defensive coordinator Brent Venables liked what he saw from them overall this spring.

“They’re three big, strong, athletic, smart, tough guys,” Venables said. “They know how to compete and are very coachable, and they’ve been working really hard to learn to know what to do and how to do it. They’ve all had their moments where they look really, really good, and then other moments where they’re still learning what to do, like you would expect. But they’ve got great motors and great skill, and they’re going to have to help us.”

Bresee, Murphy and Capehart all arrived on campus in January as highly touted players coming out of high school, but none is more hyped than Bresee, the No. 1 overall prospect in the country in the 2020 recruiting class.

The former five-star from Damascus (Md.) High School, who has the versatility to play tackle or end, had to sit out the start of spring practice due to a knee sprain but looked as good as advertised when he was full go.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee will start out at defensive tackle, and according to Venables, he was eager to soak in knowledge and information from veteran DTs like Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams during the spring.

“He missed a couple days right away, but he’s just what you thought,” Venables said. “He’s high-energy, high-effort, big-time motor. He’s got a humility about him. He’s trying to learn from the other guys, and the older guys are doing a good job. … He’s just learning how to play the game and getting some fundamentals down. He’s well coached. He’s got a good set of fundamentals, too. Some things you can get away with, some things you can’t, and so he’s learning that. Got some big, strong, athletic guys that he’s going against on the offensive line and that know how to play the game, and (he’s working on) hand placement, footwork and all that. So that’ll come, too. Again, he’s a worker. He’s a grinder.”

Equally as impressive as Bresee during spring practice — if not more so — was Murphy, another former five-star recruit.

A consensus top-15 national prospect from Hillgrove High School in Georgia, Murphy turned heads and flashed his potential while working behind redshirt sophomore K.J. Henry at defensive end.

Venables could tell Murphy wasn’t overwhelmed by the speed of the college game, which is unusual for a typical freshman. However, Murphy isn’t your typical freshman.

“The game’s slow for him, all things considered,” Venables said. “Just comparing apples to apples, the game’s slow. He’s been very well coached. He comes with really good fundamentals, knows how to play low and with leverage. Very explosive, he’s long. He’s not only got good linear speed but good lateral movement and quickness, and he sees things fast. I would say like Christian Wilkins could see the game fast, and a lot of times you don’t want guys to see too much. But some guys just naturally, they can see a lot, but they still do their job well.”

“He’s strong,” Venables continued. “I don’t know what his weight-room strength is. I haven’t really asked the strength coaches there, but he plays strong. He’s a good, strong point-of-attack guy, which for some freshmen, they’re not able to do that. That’s something that comes on a little later rather than sooner, but that’s been good as well. I think he’s got some natural ability as a pass-rusher. Really athletic, can flip his hips. So, we’ve been pleased with Myles.”

