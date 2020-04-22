Clemson extends another new DE offer

A day after five-star defensive end Korey Foreman’s decommitment from Clemson, the Tigers extended another new offer to a defensive end in the 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Fort Washington (Md.) National Christian Academy four-star Monkell Goodwine has added an offer from Clemson, per his head coach on Twitter.

Goodwine has around two dozen offers in total and recently released a top five of Maryland, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is the second defensive end to receive an offer from Clemson since Foreman’s decommitment, following the offer to four-star Keanu Koht on Tuesday.

Goodwine is the No. 11 strong-side defensive end and No. 117 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while he is ranked as high as the No. 25 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.

