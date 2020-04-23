Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson extended a couple of new offers to defensive end prospects this week following five-star defensive end Korey Foreman’s decommitment.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Keanu Koht, 2021 DE, Vero Beach, Fla. (Vero Beach)

Height, weight: 6-5, 220

Star ratings: 4-star (247Sports); 4-star (ESPN); 3-star (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, April 21

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

On March 1, Koht (pictured above) announced a top nine of Georgia, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Miami. Florida may be the team to beat right now, but Clemson is definitely in the mix after joining the race with an offer. Koht is very interested in Clemson and now intends to give the Tigers an official visit down the road, while he is also looking to officially visit Florida, Georgia, Auburn and Oregon. The plan for Koht as of now is to make a commitment before his senior season if possible. Last season, Koht was credited with 42 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 weak-side defensive end and No. 151 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Monkell Goodwine, 2021 DE, Fort Washington, Md. (National Christian Academy)

Height, weight: 6-4, 265

Star ratings: 4-star (247Sports); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (ESPN)

Clemson offered: Wednesday, April 22

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Two weeks ago, Goodwine dropped a top five of Maryland, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU and Penn State. While he has narrowed things down, the Tigers figure to enter the conversation and at least get consideration from Goodwine now that they have offered. Goodwine wants to take all five of his official visits before he renders a decision. Right now, his recruitment appears to be pretty wide open among the main contenders, so there is opportunity for Clemson to make a move if it decides to push for him. Goodwine checks in as the No. 11 strong-side defensive end and No. 117 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite, while he is ranked as high as the No. 25 overall prospect in the country by Rivals.

