What's left for Clemson recruiting on offense?

Clemson currently has 10 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, which is ranked in the top five nationally, and the Tigers have their sights set on nabbing some of the nation’s top talent for their final available spots.

Dabo Swinney has gone on record saying his program will sign around 18 players in this cycle, though we expect that total to increase by a couple or so before it is all said and done.

In this article, The Clemson Insider takes a look at what’s left for the Tigers in their offensive recruiting and gives an overview of the top targets on the board at each position:

Starting up front, Clemson has a pair of commitments from offensive linemen in Damascus (Md.) four-star Ryan Linthicum and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) NSU University School four-star Marcus Tate. The Tigers are looking to add at least one more O-lineman, maybe two, and are prioritizing tackles for their last available spot(s). Clemson’s top targets right now are Lititz (Pa.) Warwick five-star tackle Nolan Rucci (pictured above) and Fairfax (Va.) Robinson five-star tackle Tristan Leigh. A few of the other linemen we’re tracking are Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County five-star tackle Amarius Mims, Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian four-star guard Dietrick Pennington and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star guard Jager Burton.

Clemson plans to take one quarterback and has dispensed a total of five offers to quarterbacks in this cycle. Three of them are now committed elsewhere, leaving Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga five-star Caleb Williams and Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee’s Bubba Chandler. While Williams is considered a heavy Oklahoma lean, the Tigers are strongly in contention for Chandler, who is currently a UGA baseball commit, after offering him Thursday. Here is the article we published on Chandler today.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are finished recruiting running backs after landing a commitment from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington five-star Will Shipley on Tuesday to go with Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star Phil Mafah. Clemson is also done at tight end, having secured a commitment from its top target, four-star Jake Briningstool, in January.

Last but not least, the Tigers have two commitments from wide receivers – four-stars Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins – and want to pick up one or two more receivers in this class. Their top targets are Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons four-star Troy Stellato and Steilacoom (Wash.) five-star Emeka Egbuka. Stellato has Clemson and Ohio State in his final two, with a summertime decision expected. Ohio State may be the team to beat for Egbuka, though Washington and Oregon are in the conversation along with Clemson.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame