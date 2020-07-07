25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 23

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 23 on the list.

No. 24: Will Putnam

Class: Sophomore

Position: Right guard

Height: 6-4

Weight: 295

Bio: Putnam played in 11 games, while recording 192 snaps as a true freshman last year. He logged 34 snaps—a season high—in the Tigers’ 59-7 over Boston College on October 26, 2019. Clemson rushed for more than 300 yards and passed for over 300 yards in the 52-point victory. Putnam began his career at Glenwood High School in Chatham, Ill., before transferring to Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., ahead of his junior season.

Why No. 23: Putnam is expected to be Clemson’s new right guard, one of four new offensive linemen this season. He got valuable experience last season and really has a good grasp of Clemson’s blocking schemes. In fact, the former consensus four-star recruit and national top-120 prospect emerged as the Tigers’ backup right guard midway through the 2019 season. With the Tigers lacking experienced depth on the offensive line, Putnam is very valuable to the overall success of the offensive line this season. Clemson will need him to continue to progress this coming season.

They said it: “We had to use him [last year] because of an injury to Blake Vinson. But he’s done very well. Gotten strong. A little over 290 pounds. So, really making great progress mentally.” –Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell

25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020:

No. 25: D.J. Uiagalelei

No. 24: Bryan Bresee

