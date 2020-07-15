Clemson expanded its 2021 cornerback board Tuesday night, extending an offer to Kamari Lassiter following four-star cornerback Jordan Hancock’s decommitment from the Tigers.

In this article, The Clemson Insider takes a closer look at Clemson’s new cornerback target:

Kamari Lassiter Profile

Position: CB

Class: 2021

Hometown (High School): Tuscaloosa, Ala. (American Christian Academy)

Height, weight: 6-0, 185

Star ratings/player rankings: 4-star, No. 22 CB, No. 9 state (Rivals); 4-star, No. 23 CB, No. 12 state (ESPN); 3-star, No. 30 CB, No. 14 state (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, July 14

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Virginia

More on Lassiter: Lassiter has been on Clemson’s radar for a while now. He showed well at the Dabo Swinney Camp in the summer of 2019 and then returned to campus as an unofficial visitor for the Texas A&M game in the fall.

On July 1, Lassiter narrowed down his list of two dozen offers, naming a top six of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and LSU via social media.

Lassiter has consistently said he hopes to be committed before the first game of his senior season, which is scheduled for Aug. 21, but it remains to be seen if he will indeed render a decision by then.

Clemson is jumping into the mix late in the process, but the Tigers carry the clout as a program to nonetheless garner legitimate consideration from Lassiter after pulling the trigger on an offer.

As a junior last season, Lassiter logged four interceptions and six pass breakups defensively while recording 41 receptions for 939 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense.

