5-star adds Clemson offer

Clemson extended another offer this weekend to a five-star prospect in the class of 2022.

Williamstown (N.J.) athlete Keon Sabb (pictured right) announced the offer on Saturday evening.

Sabb (6-3, 200) is the top-ranked rising junior athlete in the country according to both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, while ESPN considers him the nation’s No. 1 safety in the 2022 class. He is ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the class per the composite rankings.

Along with Clemson, Sabb holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others on his list of more than two dozen college options.

The Tigers also offered five-star defensive lineman Gabriel Dindy this weekend.

