Update on Clemson’s plan for parking, tailgating this football season

On Wednesday night, The Clemson Insider updated you on the potential plan for Clemson fans at Memorial Stadium this fall. While trying to get more information on Thursday, we uncovered some ideas on how the school might handle parking and tailgating for those 16,000 or so fans who will be allowed to attend games.

TCI has learned there will be tailgating, but it is only going to be for those who have parking passes. From what we have been told by a few sources is that IPTAY donors will receive individual game parking passes instead of the usual season passes.

This is how the university will control who is allowed to park and tailgate at the games. Of course, game tickets will not be checked when people park, so Clemson will not be checking passengers to see if they are attending the game or not.

One source told TCI that tailgating time will be limited this year.

“It is going to be similar to how they handled the Notre Dame game a few years ago,” the source said.

Of course, the source was talking about the 2015 game against the Irish, which was played in a monsoon at Death Valley on October 3, 2015. That year fans were allowed to tailgate just a few hours before the game and were then asked to leave and go home immediately after for their own safety.

What TCI has been told is tailgating will be limited to about four or five hours prior to kickoff. Fans will be asked to leave the parking lots once the game is over.

“The parking lots will not open up at eight o’clock in the morning for an 8 p.m., game,” a source said. “It might open at three or four in the afternoon instead. Then they are going to want everyone to leave after the games and not tailgate afterwards.”

Keep in mind, none of this has been announced officially by Clemson and there still could be some changes, but this what TCI has heard to this point in the conversations, as the athletic department continues to work towards having a football season this fall.

TCI wanted to get some of this information out because donors were asked by IPTAY earlier this week to decide by Friday if they will redshirt the 2020 season and return their season tickets back to Clemson to help with the distribution process.

Earlier on Thursday, the IPTAY Board of Directors announced the adoption of an IPTAY Priority Point bonus program, designed to reward donors for their commitment in the IPTAY 2020 year. This decision is historic and will offer donors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to positively affect their Priority Point total.

