Swinney speaks on Lawrence’s COVID timeline

Dabo Swinney is not worrying himself at the moment on when his star quarterback will be able to return to action. Instead, Clemson’s head coach is focused on Boston College at the moment, who the top-ranked Tigers play Saturday at Death Valley.

Ever since the news broke that quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, everyone has wondered when the clock started on his return to play. Everyone except Swinney of course, who more than likely has a pretty good idea on when the Heisman Trophy contender might be able to return to the playing field.

Swinney told ESPN’s Holly Rowe during their interview on Friday, “My only timeline is Boston College. I will let the rest of the world worry about what that timeline is,” Swinney said.

Rowe is working Saturday’s noon kick on ABC with Joe Tessitore and Greg McElroy.

As The Clemson Insider reported Thursday night, Lawrence started showing symptoms earlier in the week. That is important because according to the ACC’s Return to Play Protocol, “A student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of the symptoms/positive test and at least one day has passed since the recovery defined as a resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms.”

Of course, everyone is concerned about when Lawrence will be able to play again because of who the Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) play after Boston College – No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend next Saturday.

Though Clemson is concerned about Lawrence’s well-being and when he can get back to health, it is not going to shy away from how it handles any injury-type-situation. They are going to handle it in-house and they are going to let the process take care of itself.

According to Rowe on College Football Live Friday, “They are just very concerned about getting through this game. They are not going to move forward with a lot of specific and scientific details based on Trevor Lawrence’s symptoms.”

As for Lawrence, he said on Twitter Thursday night that he is experiencing mild symptoms and is following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC.

“The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love,” he wrote. “I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team.”

Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to get the start at quarterback on Saturday. He has appeared in five games this year, while completing 12-of-19 passes for 102 with no touchdowns or interceptions.

However, Uiagalelei has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries and has two rushing touchdowns already this season as Lawrence’s backup.

Uiagalelei came to Clemson as the No. 2 overall player from the 2020 recruiting rankings and the No. 1 quarterback.

