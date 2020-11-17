Swinney takes hard stance on if CFP should be delayed

Over the last week, discussions have emerged that the College Football Playoff could be delayed due to a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country. It has not helped that several college football teams in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and the SEC have had COVID-19 issues inside their programs, as well as Miami and Georgia Tech in the ACC.

With all the postponements and cancellations, there are conversions about possibly moving the playoff back amongst those in the Power 5 Conferences and the CFP Committee.

On Sept. 3, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be okay delaying the CFP to help conferences such as the Big Ten and Pac-12, who originally canceled their seasons, play a few more games before the committee selected its top four teams for the playoff.

“No. No, no,” Swinney said at the time. “We are ready to roll. That would be something I would not be in favor for. I’m all in favor of them playing. I would love for them to play, that would be great. I think the testing is a great opportunity for everyone for sure, but it would be kind of hard to start in November and then get in there.”

Swinney softened up his stance a little on Sept. 16 after the Big Ten announced it would start its season Oct. 24.

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Swinney was asked with so many cancellations and postponements in college football right now if he could see an avenue in which delaying the playoff might make sense if teams in contention are forced to postpone more games down the stretch.

“I don’t know. I know, I think, there are a lot of teams, they made that decision to not play (earlier in the year),” he said. “We have been going a long time. So, I don’t think teams should be penalized that have been going for a long time. So, we are on whatever it is here, Game 9 and how many ever weeks because we have had two open dates already.

“Anything is possible for sure. But my focus is just on the next eighteen days and trying to have the best finish that we can possibly have here. There is nothing that is off the table when it comes to 2020, that is for sure. I don’t control any of that, so hopefully, we will be able to qualify for the postseason and have a chance to compete.”

