What They Are Saying: Clemson at FSU game gets postponed

What They Are Saying: Clemson at FSU game gets postponed

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson at FSU game gets postponed

By November 21, 2020 2:35 pm

By |

The ACC announced Saturday morning that today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State, which was scheduled to be played at noon in Tallahassee, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Clemson Insider learned from multiple sources while in Tallahassee that a Clemson player tested positive for the coronavirus from Friday’s test. According to every source with spoke with, Clemson was still ready to play and felt comfortable with its protocols.

However, FSU refused to play the game, though they had the required amount of players to play.

After the ACC announced the postponement, many Clemson players and others took to Twitter and reacted to the news.

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
10hr

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at (…)

reply
1d

Clemson Athletics completed 1,147 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19. A total of eighteen individuals tested positive, including thirteen (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home