What They Are Saying: Clemson at FSU game gets postponed

The ACC announced Saturday morning that today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State, which was scheduled to be played at noon in Tallahassee, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The Clemson Insider learned from multiple sources while in Tallahassee that a Clemson player tested positive for the coronavirus from Friday’s test. According to every source with spoke with, Clemson was still ready to play and felt comfortable with its protocols.

However, FSU refused to play the game, though they had the required amount of players to play.

After the ACC announced the postponement, many Clemson players and others took to Twitter and reacted to the news.

We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. https://t.co/5VJK44iOjL — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) November 21, 2020

Man, we were ready to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) November 21, 2020

We were too ‼️ We good over here 👀 https://t.co/RzplTwn8FD — J Rob (@JanariusD1) November 21, 2020

This was out of our control ! No CAP — J Rob (@JanariusD1) November 21, 2020

This is really crazy Foo……….🧢🧢🧢 — 🌟 DJ Uiagalelei 🌟 (@DJUiagalelei) November 21, 2020

It’s all good. I just want the boys to be able to play. This sucks https://t.co/Z7mt17HD0W — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 21, 2020

Lol what else you got for me 2020 😂 https://t.co/VOcqtdNjMv — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 21, 2020

Election over but politics are still in play 😂 #WeWannaPlay — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) November 21, 2020

I feel bad for all the Clemson players, hardworking Coaches/staff, families who traveled. This is bad business 💔@thekjhenry — Nicole Henry (@henryfam1) November 21, 2020

I smell fear — walker (@walkerparks64) November 21, 2020

Sure sounds like Florida State punked out. That’s rock bottom. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 21, 2020

Let’s say it was a real positive test and not a false positive. There has not been a single documented case AT ANY LEVEL of Covid transmission from one team to another within a game. FSU was looking for a reason not to play. Period. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 21, 2020

FSU didn’t wanna take that whippin today! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/M0vXoX5a2L — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) November 21, 2020

Florida State, whether you lose today or a few days from now won’t matter. Get it over with already. Stop stalling. #GoTigers @ClemsonFB — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 21, 2020

Wow.. — Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) November 21, 2020

🤦‍♂️ — Bryan Bresee (@bryan_bresee) November 21, 2020

