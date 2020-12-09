Tigers offer highly touted ATH

Clemson has extended a new offer to one of the top-rated athletes in the 2022 class.

Spearman (Texas) four-star Brenen Thompson, a top-30 national prospect regardless of position, reported the offer via social media Wednesday evening.

Thompson (5-11, 165) is ranked as high as the No. 3 athlete and No. 26 overall prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, while Rivals considers him the fourth-best athlete and No. 27 overall prospect in the class.

Some schools are telling Thompson he could play on either side of the ball at the next level, but Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and the Tigers like him best on offense.

Thompson told The Clemson Insider recently that he was looking for an offer from the Tigers, and now he has it.

“I really like Coach Grisham and the staff. So my interest in Clemson is good,” he said. “I am looking to start narrowing some schools down, so looking for that offer for sure.”

Clemson joins Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal among others on Thompson’s list of 30-plus offers.

