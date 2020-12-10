Clemson QB target names Tigers among top schools

A top Clemson quarterback target for the class of 2022 narrowed down his recruitment Thursday night and the Tigers made the cut to no surprise.

Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson announced a list of his top 10 schools via social media including Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UT Martin, where his dad, Jason, is the head coach.

Simpson (6-2, 185) is considered the second-best prospect in the state of Tennessee, No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 43 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Prospects are not allowed to make unofficial and official visits right now as all in-person recruiting remains suspended during the ongoing NCAA dead period that was instituted in March due to COVID-19, but Simpson made a normal visit to Clemson with his family two weekends ago to take in the Tigers’ final home game of the season vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 28.

Afterward, Simpson told The Clemson Insider that the visit left his family “speechless.”

“My whole family went,” he said. “They were speechless. Such a special place.”

Simpson, who lists over 30 total offers and picked up an offer from Clemson in August, also traveled to campus for an unofficial visit in October 2019 when he attended the Florida State game at Death Valley as a recruit.

