Clemson coach to interview for Auburn job

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will be interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at Auburn, a source told The Clemson Insider Friday night.

TCI was told Elliott will be interviewed on Sunday by Auburn officials, as the Tigers look to replace Gus Malzahn, who was fired last week.

This will be Elliott’s first interview with Auburn.

Elliott is being considered as a serious candidate for the job, TCI was told. The Clemson offensive coordinator has been asked to interview for other head coaching jobs this year, but we were told he declined those requests because he felt like he was not being taken as a serious candidate.

We can tell you that is not the case here. Auburn really likes what Elliott has done as Clemson’s offensive coordinator since he took over play calling duties for Dabo Swinney at the end of the 2014 season. Under Elliott, Clemson has consistently been one of the top offenses in the country.

Elliott is not the only person Auburn is interviewing. We have also been told Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is a candidate and will be interviewed. Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will be interviewed as well.

Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is the fourth person who will be interviewed for the job.

At this point Elliott is a serious candidate to replace Malzahn as head coach, but we don’t know who the front runner to get this job might be.

Clemson, No. 3 in the College Football Playoff ranking, will play No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday in the ACC Championship Game.

