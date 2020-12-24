Virginia QB commits to Clemson

Ashburn (Va.) Stone Bridge quarterback Billy Wiles announced today that he has committed to Clemson.

Wiles, a class of 2021 prospect, received a preferred walk-on offer from the Tigers earlier this month.

“It’s definitely very exciting,” Wiles told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson is one of the top programs in the country and always has been. So, it’s a really cool opportunity and one that a lot of people would do a lot to have. So, I really appreciate it.”

Wiles (6-3, 200) originally committed to Tulane in April before decommitting on Dec. 11.

High school football in the state of Virginia has been postponed until the spring, but Wiles threw for 2,481 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while leading his Stone Bridge team to a 12-2 record and appearance in the Class 5 state title game.

