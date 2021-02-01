Former head coach joining Swinney’s staff

Dabo Swinney is adding a former head coach to his staff.

Former Duke head coach Ted Roof, who spent last season as Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator, is joining Swinney’s staff at Clemson. The Clemson Insider has confirmed Roof will join Swinney’s staff as analyst. He is expected to be approved, along with other coaching items on the football staff, at Thursday’s Board of Trustees Compensation Committee meeting.

Besides Roof, TCI also confirmed that two former Tigers are joining the staff. Former quarterback Cole Stoudt and offensive lineman Tyrone Crowder will join the staff, as well.

Roof was the defensive coordinator at App State in 2019 and was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at NC State in 2018. He served as the defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech from 2013-’17 and was the DC at Penn State in 2012.

From 2004-’07, Roof was the head coach at Duke. He also served as the defensive coordinator there from 2001-’03 before getting the head coaching job.

Roof’s first stint at Georgia Tech came in 1998 when he began as the linebackers coach and then moved over to defensive coordinator from 1999-’01.

The 57-year old played linebacker at Georgia Tech from 1982-’85 and has spent all 34 years of his coaching career as a college football coach.

As already reported, former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller, who worked as a graduate assistant coach under Swinney this past season, will move over to coach the running backs as an on-field assistant coach. In addition, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will coach the tight ends.

Elliott has been Swinney’s running backs’ coach since he first joined the staff in 2011. He is expected to get some sort of raise to his salary after his courtship with Tennessee last week.

Danny Pearman, who has coached the tight ends since Swinney became the Tigers’ head coach in 2009, is taking over as an analyst coach. Pearman is moving into a scouting role, which in addition to self-scouting, his duties will also include transfer portal evaluations.

Also, as was previously reported, former Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow, who played for the Crimson Tide when Swinney was an assistant coach there, is expected to fill the spot of another analyst/player development position.