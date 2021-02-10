All eyes will be on Trevor Lawrence on Friday

All eyes will be on Trevor Lawrence this Friday.

As The Clemson Insider reported last week, the former Clemson quarterback will host his Pro Day Friday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Lawrence’s Pro Day will be televised by ESPN and its family of networks, including the ACCN. It will also be televised live by the NFL Network as well.

Clemson also announced Wednesday it will host its Pro Day for the rest of its NFL eligible players on March 11. More details on Clemson’s Pro Day will be released at a later date.

On Monday, in TCI’s Insider Report, we reported that possibly three former Clemson receivers will be in attendance and catching passes from Lawrence. Also, there is an update on Lawrence’s schedule following Pro Day.

TCI has also learned Lawrence is expected to throw about 30 passes during his workout on Friday.

The ACC Network will televise All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live on Friday at 10 a.m., as the 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalist participates in passing drills in front of NFL scouts and executives. Lawrence, the three-year starting Clemson quarterback, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rece Davis will host the hour-long special, which will also be simulcast on ESPN2, from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Davis will be joined by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who will be on site at Clemson. NFL and ACCN college football analyst Tim Hasselbeck, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack and EJ Manuel of ACCN’s The Huddle will also contribute to Friday’s coverage.